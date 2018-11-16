DENVILLE, a 229 hectare (565 acre) property located 10 minutes from Allora, has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $1.4 million.

Renowned for being high productive, the property consists of soft black self mulching flats running to loamy clay soils. The grassland country is selectively cleared with good shaded timber areas.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Denville.

Denville features a bore allocation with a 100 megalitre licence. The irrigation bore is about 18m deep. There are three additional bores, two of which are equipped. Four stock dams are also located on the property.



The main residence is described as a comfortable three bedroom homestead with a fully screened deck area. There is also a two bedroom cottage.

The fully screened deck area is a feature of the Denville homestead.

Improvements include a machinery shed, undercover cattle handling facilities and 120 tonnes of silo storage.



There is currently 112ha of cultivation including 60ha prepared for summer crop with an additional 40ha that has previously been cultivated.

The marketing of Denville was handled by Rob Caton and James Croft from Ray White Rural Pittsworth.

RELATED STORY: ‘Tenterfield’s iconic Isla on the market’.

RELATED STORY: ‘Southbrook's Cowarrie to be auctioned on December 12’.

RELATED STORY: ‘Northern Qld rural property shortage creating opportunities’.

The story Denville sold at auction | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.