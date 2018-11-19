Weight and condition king at Ballarat

Cattle with weight and condition suiting the needs of hungry feedlot buyers and specialist South Gippsland grass finishers were king at Ballarat monthly store cattle sale on Friday.



Heavy grown steers, in particular, were an extremely popular item making to a market top of $1770 a head as most sales weighed above 500 kilogram drew bids exceeding 300 cents a kilogram liveweight.



Once under these specifications, however, competition become selective, with values drifting as weights, condition and breed moved away from the optimum.



The centre-piece of the November sale was the early drafts of autumn-drop weaners. Sold annual in this market the Cherrymount, Streatham, Angus steers, Franc-blood made to $1200 a head (top pen of 43 weighed 393kg) while the second drafts of 56, 353kg made $1050.



Vendor, Bungeel Tap, Macedon, was also well rewarded with $1200 for its yard of 17 Landfall-blood Angus steers, 407kg, while Parkland Investments, Mt Wallace, sold 34 Murdeduke-blood Angus, 378kg, at $1190.

Most other sales of summer and autumn-drop weaner Angus steers, weighed at 350kg and heavier, drew bids comprising four-figure sums that equated to per kilogram rates of 270 to 300kg. However, as colour changed and the weights decreased a greater percentage of the sales drifted further into a 240- 270c/kg price bracket as speculative backgrounder interest diminished on account of the variability in the season.



This meant a proportion of the weaner steer yarding accrued sales in the $800 to $950 price bracket and saved only by the quality of the penning which was of mostly of excellent condition bearing in mind the difficulties posed by the season.



The heifer market followed the beat of a similar drum whereas pens offering weights suitable for the feeders and butchers were keenly sought while those lighter or not offering the adequate condition were considered more buyable.



Well breed Black heifers sought for joining and heifers suitable to feed or slaughter generally made 240-260c/kg while those missing this mark, which included some the above, saw sales decline into 210 to 240c/kg, again, many of these again saved in dollar per head terms by the weight they carried.



Weight and condition king at Ballarat The Elders selling team

Short on feed at Balliang, Graham Trotter and Shane Trotter sold Angus weaners earlier than they had planned.

The HF Richardson selling team with auctioneer James Haddrick in command

Well-known cattle buyer, Barry Wilson has commenced employment to Teys Australia after many years of buying with JBS Australia.

The Charles Stewart selling team had auctioneer Jamie McConachy in control.

John Fish has managed his season and Angus steers with the aid of bore water in a rain shadow at Mt Wallace, south of Ballan.

Jack Moodie, Ercildoune and TB White and Sons John Tuddenham sold Angus heifers in the November sale.

Recovering from an ankle operation, Elders Camperdown identity, Clark Roycroft copped some friendly ribbing.

Andrew and Felicity Ives, Beaufort, sold Angus-Shorthorn steer weaners at $1000 a head in the November sale.

Kim Enbom purchased these Angus and Red Angus heifers to finish on grass on her Leongatha North property.

