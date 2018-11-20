Glen Innes’ Middle Ridge heads to auction | Video

MIKE and Robyn Condon’s Glen Innes lifestyle property Middle Ridge is on the market.



To be auctioned on-site by Ray White Rural on December 8, the surprisingly secluded 23 hectare (58 acre) property is located 6km from Glen Innes.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Middle Ridge.

Middle Ridge features a four bedrooms, two bathroom home with a double lockup garage and two carports.

The well designed home was built in 2000 and set in established gardens.

Improvements include a lockup shed with a concrete floor plus cattle yards.

Middle Ridge also has a excellent super history. The property has traditionally fattened 20 to 30 yearling cattle each year.



Contact Geoff Hayes, 0429 201 120, Ray White Rural.

