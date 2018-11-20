Glen Innes’ Middle Ridge heads to auction | Video

MIKE and Robyn Condon’s Glen Innes lifestyle property Middle Ridge is on the market.
To be auctioned on-site by Ray White Rural on December 8, the surprisingly secluded 23 hectare (58 acre) property is located 6km from Glen Innes.
Middle Ridge features a four bedrooms, two bathroom home with a double lockup garage and two carports.
The well designed home was built in 2000 and set in established gardens.
Improvements include a lockup shed with a concrete floor plus cattle yards.
Middle Ridge also has a excellent super history. The property has traditionally fattened 20 to 30 yearling cattle each year.
Contact Geoff Hayes, 0429 201 120, Ray White Rural.
