AGRICULTURE - it's bold, complex and gritty.

That's why it deserves a bold, complex and gritty rural news podcast.

Enter: CountryLine, Australia's newest and most dubious, agri-news podcast.

Officially launched today on National Ag Day, CountryLine features nine episodes, each focusing on characters from various walks of the agriculture industry.

Every one has a particular story to tell, whether it's the blind wannabe chopper pilot, through to the eccentric wine maker using the classic "suitcase fermentation technique", the podcast has something for everyone.

Long-time rural journalist and host of CountryLine, Peter Duncan, says it's an exciting development to release onto the world.

"With many rural producers spending long hours in the tractor, header, harvester or simply waiting for the Bureau of Meteorology page to load over their dial-up speed network, tuning in to a podcast is a worthwhile way to spend that idle time," Mr Duncan said.

"I'm sure listeners will appreciate the depth of characters and commodities we cover, as well as the fact that each episode is only about 10 minutes or so long.

"That's about the same time it takes to climb a windmill carrying a tool bag, only to reach the top to find it was the 9/16" ring spanner you needed."

Listeners can tune by searching for CountryLine on their favourite listening app and platform.

This article is satirical in nature.



The story New rural news podcast, CountryLine, officially launched first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.