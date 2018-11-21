From Antarctica to the Top End and lightning to icicles, climate extremes and everything in between are on display in the Australian Weather Calendar for 2019.

Published jointly by the Bureau of Meteorology and the Australian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society (AMOS), the weather calendar is on sale now and can be ordered from the bureau's online shop at shop.bom.gov.au or phone 1300 798 789.

Take the weather with you April, taken in WA by Jenny Feast.

August, taken in NSW by Peter O'Donnell.

The cover photo, taken in SA by Rowland Beardsell.

December, taken in Tasmania by Leanna Osmond.

February, taken in NT by Elise Lawry.

January, taken in the Antarctic by Aaron Stanley.

July, taken in SA by Margaret Brown.

June, taken in Victoria by Andrew Thomas.

March, taken in NSW by Andy Smith.

May, taken in Victoria by Hayden Smith.



October, taken in Tasmania by Bob Brown.

September, taken in Qld by Chris McFerran.

The bureau's chief executive officer and director of meteorology Andrew Johnson said hundreds of photographs are submitted each year, so it is a tough task narrowing them down to just thirteen.

“The calendar's arrival is always eagerly awaited by weather watchers, while for those behind the camera, having one of your shots included is a real feather in your photographic cap,” Dr Johnson said.

“Since 1983 the Australian Weather Calendar has provided an annual glimpse of the best in Australian photography and a showcase of how nature can be captured and shared.

“The 2019 edition features images from every state and the Northern Territory, plus one from Davis Station in the frozen Antarctic, so it's geographically as well as visually diverse.”

More than 1.4 million copies of the Australian Weather Calendar have been sold since its inception and this year 65,000 are set to be added to that total, with orders expected from up to 80 countries.