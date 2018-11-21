Big names in beef join Indonesian Partnership

Three new non-government members have been appointed to the Indonesia Australia Partnership on Food Security in the Red Meat and Cattle Sector.

Australian Country Choice managing director, David Foote, Consolidated Pastoral Company chief executive Troy Setter and Regional Australia Institute general manager of strategy and partnerships, Liz Ritchie will bring diverse industry experience to the partnership.

The partnership is a joint agreement between heads of government, underpinned by a $60 million fund established in 2013–14 with funding over 10 years to 2023.



As of October 2018 approximately $17.75 million has been spent on partnership projects relating to the priority areas of processing, breeding, logistics and skills development.



Regional Australia Institute general manager of strategy and partnerships, Liz Ritchie.

Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud said the experience and knowledge of the new members would boost the development of the red meat and cattle sectors in both nations.

“I look forward to seeing David, Liz and Troy make their mark on this important partnership,” Minister Littleproud said.

“Their experience in cattle breeding and management, as well as exports, processing, transport and logistics make them great choices.

“Over the past five years, the partnership has spent around $17.75 million on processing, breeding and logistics projects.

David Foote, Australian Country Choice.

“That spending is improving industry engagement, the exchange of technical expertise, better animal welfare and trade outcomes for Australia.

“I would like to thank the outgoing members—Ken Warriner, Terry Nolan, Garry Stark, John Ackerman and Jacqui Cannon—for their valuable contributions.”