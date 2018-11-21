AgDay celebrations bring people city and country together

National AgDay is bringing people together across the country to celebrate the farming community’s contribution to Australia and the world.
The initiaive is aimed primarily at urban Australians. Events were organised at Southern Cross Station in Melbourne and Wynyard Park in Sydney to show the morning rush of commuters some top quality fresh farm produce.
The theme of AgDay 2018 is Grow for Good.
National Farmers’ Federation president Fiona Simson said Australians are asked to stop and consider how agriculture makes the world a better place.
#AgDayAU is your chance to be loud and proud about #AusAg. Wear your green shirt, and share the #GrowForGood message online! 💚💚 @afsnsw explains more here... pic.twitter.com/L14f3LxyVi— National Farmers Fed (@NationalFarmers) November 19, 2018
“Whether it’s helping feed a hungry world, caring for our environment, or creating jobs in disadvantaged communities – every day our farmers Grow For Good,” she said.
The National Agriculture Day Poll, commissioned by NFF and conducted by TEG Insights, found an alarming number of young Australians aged 18 to 29 don’t care about where their food comes from.
Nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of people in this age range said they don’t care at all how their food and fibre is grown. This figure is 8pc higher than for respondents aged 30 to 49.
It's National Agriculture Day and a chance to say thanks to a farmer for putting the world's best food on our tables and fibre on our backs. #GrowForGoodpic.twitter.com/uKLl1LBPBD— David Littleproud (@D_LittleproudMP) November 21, 2018
The AgDay Poll also found that more than half of 18 – 29 year olds felt disconnected with farming and uninformed about the industry.
65pc of this surveyed demographic had not had any contact with a farmer in the past year.
NFF chief executiveTony Mahar said young Australians apathetic attitude toward agriculture is a cause for concern.
This #AgDayAu we’re paying tribute to the unsung heroes of Australia’s farm yards: our farm dogs.— FarmersClimateAction (@farmingforever) November 20, 2018
Use #paws4climate to share a pic and tag @farmingforever to let us know!
Farm Dogs for Climate Action
📷 via @KerryStaight@abclandlinepic.twitter.com/oxpjgiXVJJ
“This is meant to be a demographic with a deep social conscience, yet almost one in four couldn’t care less how the food they put in their mouths is grown,” Mr Mahar said.
“While some might say this is a credit to the quality, safety and abundance of food and fibre we produce in Australia, it’s troubling that as a country we’re growing increasingly disconnected from life’s essentials.”
“We have to do a better job at getting in front of the community, and having an open and honest conversation about what we do.
“Otherwise we risk seeing generations of Australians with no understanding of where their food and fibre comes from.”
Half of Team #ThisisAusAg travelling into Syd CBD today to hand out fruit & veg on #AgDayAU & ask commuters what does #GrowForGood mean to you? To us it means social growth as well as primary production - open conversations about #farming sustainably for a #foodsecure future 👍 pic.twitter.com/TzCbb54jyU— Katie McRobert (@KatieMcRobert1) November 20, 2018