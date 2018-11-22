Incredible footage of dust storms hitting NSW

Photos of the dust storm hitting NSW


Your photos and videos of the dust storm wreaking havoc across NSW.

Incredible footage of dust storms hitting NSW

  • Photo: Ryan Overall

  • Daisy Grace sent in this photo taken by Hamish Armstrong at Carrathool, NSW.

  • North of Booligal. Photo: Michelle Crossley

  • Photo: Britt Golder

  • Photo: Sam Leliever

  • Photo: Karen Leanne

  • Photo: Zac Rowlandson

  • Near Cobar. Photo: Chris Moffitt

  • North of Booligal. Photo: Michelle Crossley

  • North of Booligal. Photo: Michelle Crossley

  • Photo: Ned Kelly

  • Photo: Katie McCall

  • Photo: Koralta Angela Tansell

DUST storms have been wreaking havoc across NSW this week.

We asked readers to show us their photos and video as the dust storms hit across the state, and above are some of the amazing photos that were sent in.

The air quality index particle measurements, of particles less than 10 micrometers in diameter, taken by the NSW Office of Environment at Broken Hill were recording 304 on Wednesday afternoon. Readings above 200 are considered hazardous.

Massive dust storm hits western Riverina, NSW

Gabrielle Woodhouse, forecaster with the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) in NSW said although there had been rain in centres such as Alice Springs earlier in the week there had been only sporadic falls over western NSW.

“The soil is so dry it will not be enough to tamp the dust down in the event of high winds.”

She said on Wednesday the worst of the dust would be seen in areas roughly west of Dubbo, but on Thursday, as the cold front pushed through, dust areas would push east, possibly even over the Great Dividing Range.

