20 Angus calves seized at Springsure

ROCKHAMPTON police have raided a Springsure property seizing 20 suspected stolen calves.

Police from the Rockhampton Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) executed a search warrant at a Springsure address and seized on November 3.



The seizure followed an investigation based on information received from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries inspectors in the Emerald and Springsure area.

The calves are believed to be from a mob of cattle that had moved through the area along the stock route between July and September.

The owner of the calves is understood to be very appreciative to have the calves back. However, it is believed there may be other missing calves.

Crime can be reported to Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.



