Unity call by outgoing dairy president

Outgoing United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Adam Jenkins has called for greater unity in the industry, saying farmers need to reflect on how they debate contentious issues.

Mr Jenkins has announced he is stepping down from the role, after nearly four years.

“You are always going to have criticism,” Mr Jenkins said.

“If you are going into a role like this, you have to be prepared for robust discussion, but we do need to reflect on how we treat the people we elect to these positions.”

He called for the industry to engage in debate in a “responsible” manner.

“There’s an element that seems to want to cut people off at the knees, and I think that’s very disappointing.”

He said the sector needed to be more united.

“The more united we are, the stronger, and better, we are in the long term – we need to ponder how we do that much better, long-term.

“Governments and others like it when we are completely splintered, it makes it easier for them to pick us off,” Mr Jenkins said.

In a letter to members, Mr Jenkins said the decision came with mixed emotions and was not made lightly.

“It is important that the organisation and its members come first, and I feel this change will ensure UDV has a fresh approach and energetic leadership, required to tackle issues and represent members, heading into 2019,” Mr Jenkins said.

UDV CHANGE: Adam Jenkins, who is stepping down as United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president, said it was time for change at the top.

“We have such diverse dairy regions, across Victoria, and I am truly amazed by the skill, strength and tenacity all of you have shown through some very interesting and challenging times, dealing with both seasonality and market volatility.”

He said it was time to step down, after a challenging period in the dairy industry.

“You have to have people willing and able to come along behind you and do that role,” Mr Jenkins said.

“I am a bit of a believer in refreshing leadership; I don’t want to stay there too long.”

He said one of the UDV's finest achievements, during his presidency, was achieving a greater cut of the Port of Melbourne lease sale.

Along with the other Victorian Farmers Federation commodity groups, farmers “went toe to toe” with Treasurer Tim Pallas to increase the spend on agriculture from $200 to $900 million.

“That’s a significant amount of money, which hasn’t been celebrated enough,” Mr Jenkins said.

Advocating on behalf of the industry had led to the first dairy symposium and Australian Competition and Consumer Commission inquiry.

“That got the ball rolling; they weren’t going to to do that unless we stood up and advocated for it.

“But it’s not just me, it’s the dairy policy council, as a group – it’s a win for the team.”

He said the biggest challenge would have been the dairy crisis, followed by the St Patrick’s day fires, this year.

The new president would have to look at pricing structures, as well as resources in terms of health and wellbeing and financial counselling.

“The dairy industry is not out of the woods,” Mr Jenkins said.

“We know the world wants fat and protein, but at what price?

“What is our comparative advantage and how good can we do that? We have to have some serious, mature conversations around the dairy industry as to what it looks like.

“It can’t be the same old, same old; it’s not going to work.”

He said lobbying had achieved Bega’s offer of a simplified milk price structure, for the south-west.

The trial looks to provide suppliers with the option of being paid one price, for nine months of the year, and another price for spring milk.

Mr Jenkins said he planned to “go back to the farm and fix a lot of fences I should have fixed a long time ago.”

He ruled out a political career, something taken up by former UDV office bearers.

“It’s been an interesting number of years, but I’m happy to refresh and get myself sorted,” Mr Jenkins said.

“It’s quite a bit of a commitment on both family and farm, but we have had some great people work for us.”



