Glendower trio makes stunning $15.8m

THREE properties once earmarked for the former Glendower Dam project around Beaudesert and Tabragalba have sold for a combined total of $15.8 million to a Gold Coast family.



The properties sold for $11.5m, $3.1m and $1.2m respectively.

The first two stages of the land disposal process resulted in the sale of 11 properties at auctions in June and August. The Queensland Government’s sale of the 14 properties by auction through Ray White Rural grossed just under $30m.

The November 23 offering comprised of two rural holdings and a lifestyle holding. The two substantial farms have frontage to the Albert River with irrigation licences, houses and sheds.

Property 12 covers 556 hectares and has an extensive Albert River frontage.

Property 12 covers 556 hectares (1374 acres) and comprises part of the original Dagworth Station and homestead and Tabragalba House. It sold for $11.5m.



Property 12 is one of the larger rural holdings to be offered to the market at the back of the Gold Coast and is a quality farm with extensive Albert River frontage.

Property 13 covers 147 hectares and has rich alluvial river flats.

Property 13 is multi-titled 147ha (361 acres) holding with rich alluvial river flats with a 54ha irrigation licence. The property has a home and outbuildings. It made $3.1m.

Property 14 is the smallest property at 75ha (185 acres) in two titles. It is fully fenced with a home and sheds and made $1.2m.



Marketing agent Peter Douglas, Ray White Rural, said while each property was different, they all enjoy wonderful views and are characterised by soft rolling river country.



Property 14 covers 75 hectares and has a home and sheds.

“All the country is predominately open with timber on the ridge lines of 12 and 14,” Mr Douglas said.

“These are very good country with some strong river flats and excellent water storages.”

The properties are located about 60km from Southport and 70km from Brisbane.



The marketing of the Glendower properties was handled by Peter Douglas and Ed Dalton from Ray White Rural.



