Storey takes up president role for WoolProducers

WoolProducers Australia has announced Ed Storey as their new president and Steve Harrison as senior vice-president.

The announcement follows WoolProducers’ AGM held in Sydney where immediate past president Richard Halliday, stood down after completing his maximum four-year term as president.

Mr Storey thanked Mr Halliday for his service to WoolProducers and the wider wool industry.



“Richard has contributed immensely to the wool industry over his tenure and oversaw a number of essential policy decisions to take the industry forward”, Mr Storey said.

“Some of these issues include the establishment of a Wool Industry Trust, pain relief, the end of a restrictive approach to OJD management, industry structural reform and ongoing input into wild dog management”.

Mr Storey said he looked forward to working with Mr Harrison, the WoolProducers Board and staff to continue advocating in the interests of all Australian woolgrowers.

A key priority of WoolProducers going forward is to ensure that all wool industry service providers and representative organisations are working together to serve the industry in the most efficient and effective manner possible.

Mr Storey said WoolProducers believes that the implementation of the recommendations from the Review of Performance of AWI is of crucial importance to the success of this cohesive approach.

“WoolProducers welcomes the appointment of Ms Collette Garnsey to the role of Chair and we look forward to working with their new leadership team to ensure positive outcomes for woolgrower and the wider industry,” he said.