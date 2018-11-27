Cattle ship stuck at Portland

A carrier ship with a consignment of live export cattle remains at the Port of Portland in Victoria after failing to win clearance to leave from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) due to safety concerns.

The ship has attempted to leave Portland twice but has been forced to turn back on both occasions due to stability issues.

MV Jawan had 4327 head of cattle onboard, but it is believed all the cattle will now be unloaded off the ship once again.

An AMSA statement confirmed the ship was being held at Portland.

“Last night, after discussions with the MV Jawan’s operators, AMSA has determined that the ship will not be released from detention with cattle onboard given the stability issues had not been resolved,” the AMSA statement read.

The authority said it had informed the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources of its decision not to permit this shipment.

The agriculture department said it was working closely with AMSA and state authorities on the matter and that a vet had inspected the cattle and that there were no health issues.

The ship is headed to Oman and Pakistan.

AMSA will seek to identify and rectify the ship’s stability problem before it allows it to leave loaded with livestock.