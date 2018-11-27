The family, friends and workmates of a helicopter pilot killed while working on a station east of Alice Springs on Saturday are mourning the loss of the much loved father of three.

Cam Taylor, 47, was killed when the helicopter he was piloting went down on Ambalindum and Numery Stations about 150km east of Alice Springs.



Mr Taylor was an employee of Hewitt Cattle Australia (HCA) and formerly lived in the Roma district.

One other passenger in the helicopter survived the crash and is being treated in hospital in Alice Springs.

HCA director and chief executive officer, Mick Hewitt described the accident as ‘devastating’.

“Within minutes of the accident, a safety GPS tracking device was activated. This enabled us to locate the employees and deploy medical assistance,” Mr Hewitt said.

“We are in contact with the families of those that were on board and are providing our full support to them. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at HCA are with them and their loved ones.

“Counselling services have been offered to our employees who may need help or support after the events on the weekend.

“Work health and safety, and associated safe practices, are the highest priority at HCA. We have extended our assistance and cooperation to investigation authorities and emergency services.

“Our sincere thanks go to the dedicated people that assisted in the search and rescue, including paramedics and the medical staff at the Alice Springs Hospital.



“We would also like to acknowledge and thank all the members of the community that have offered their assistance and support.”

The story Pilot’s death ‘devastating’ first appeared on Queensland Country Life.