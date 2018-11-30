Agribusiness buzz in brief

Capilano takeover wrapped up

The Federal Court of Australia has approved the merger scheme of arrangement between Capilano Honey and the Sino-Australian investment fund group, Bravo BidCo Limited.

Capilano will become fully owned by Bravo HoldCo, which is indirectly controlled by Brisbane and Sydney-based partners, Wattle Hill and ROC Capital.

Capilano shareholders who have opted to keep their stake in the former beekeeper-owned honey packer officially become shareholders in the new entity this week following this month’s shareholder vote for Bravo’s takeover.

Bega Cheese, the second largest stakeholder in the big honey brand, said it was likely to sell its 15.6 per cent holding to the takeover consortium.



IAG drought insurance help

Insurance group, IAG, is offering to cut or defer insurance premium payments for farming customers experiencing financial hardship because of the NSW and Queensland drought.

Existing IAG primary producer customers who have a WFI Rural Plan, CGU CountryPak (and associated CGU Farm Motor), or NRMA Rural Farm product can request a drought assistance package.

IAG will arrange for some or all of the insurance premium for these products to be deferred for up to 12 months for eligible customers.

It will work with individual customers to tailor an appropriate repayment plan for the deferred premium.

The offer is to existing IAG farming customers in drought declared regions receiving the federal government’s Farm Household Allowance and drought related financial assistance from their financial institution.

It relates to eligible farm insurance policies due for renewal between November 28 until November 27 next year.

IAG Agri Solutions executive manager, Andrew Beer, said drought continued to have a significant impact on many farmers and as Australia’s largest agribusiness insurer, the company wanted to ensure customers were adequately insured by giving them options for paying insurance premiums.

Contact IAG (1300) 667 227.

APVMA’s bush jobs in demand

The Australian Pesticide and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) has received nearly 300 job applications for up to 50 positions at its newly emerging base at Armidale in northern NSW.

More than 130 applications came from capital cities and more than 100 from Armidale and the surrounding New England and northern NSW regions.

APVMA had 19 scientific positions advertised for its Armidale offices and received 79 applications.

More than 50 APVMA staff already work in Armidale and up to 150 will be at the new regulatory center when it opens mid-2019.

The federal government’s new Regional Investment Corporationin Orange in central NSW has also received strong job seeker interest to fill its non-metropolitan based jobs.

About 340 applications were received for 32 positions, including applicants from capital cities, interstate and from overseas.

“The evidence is in: Many capital city Australians clearly want to decentralise their lives,” said Agriculture Minister David Littleproud



“Decentralising government jobs is a great idea for the regions, for capital city congestion and for Australia.”



Northholm Grammar students, Frazer Foley, Chelsea Bell, and Cameron Eagleson collect their MaxCare Cows Create Careers cheque, courtesy of program sponsor, Maxum Foods.

Maxum awarded again

Brisbane and Melbourne-based dairy ingredients company, Maxum Foods, has claimed a second “growth” award in the space of two months, named one of Australia’s 50 fastest-growing small to medium sized enterprises.

Maxum placed 35th in the 2018 Smart50 list of growing SMEs in Australia published by SmartCompany.

The ranking is based on average annual revenue growth during the past three years.

In October, Maxum Foods was also named Business Services Growth Company of the Year at the Australian Growth Company Award’.

In 2003, Maxum had two staff servicing five Australian customers with a total revenue of $2.7 million, but now boasts 38 employees servicing almost 1000 customers globally, and reported revenue of $150 million for 2017-18.

Meanwhile, the company’s livestock milk replacer brand, MaxCare, has become the major supply partner of the Cows Create Careers schools program offering students Australia-wide a chance to produce a 60-second commercial promoting the dairy industry.

The program encourages students to pursue dairy sector careers.

Northholm Grammar School in the Sydney Basin’s Hills District won this year’s challenge and a $1000 prize, beating other 259 schools.