Lamb selling hits top gear

Landmark's Alex Buckingham discussed lamb market trends with Damian O'Keefe, Boorhaman at Corowa saleyards.

The supply of lambs, as well as mutton, rose strongly in southern saleyards this week, as Western Victorian markets operated at capacity.

However, demand was equally paired, holding prices firm around the 700c/kg mark, with lamb restocker interest increased.



Mutton values were adjusted down but remained solidly above 400c/kg.

In cattle markets, supplies of new season young cattle were increased across Victoria, while cow numbers were decreased.



These seasonal adjustments to the cattle supply configuration saw young cattle values eased, along with the value of cows, while bullock prices firmed, chased by a growing influence from northern processors.



Hooks rates were steady.

