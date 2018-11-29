Online gold for canola sales

With no signs of China’s love affair with all things Australian abating anytime soon, it’s not surprising NSW businesses are cashing in on consumer demand.



NSW exporter MSM Milling is boosting its exports of canola oil into China by tapping into the lucrative e-commerce market.

The Orange-based canola crushing, refining and packing business has been exporting oil to China for eight years but last year strategically moved to sell its retail and food service brand to Chinese consumers via China’s largest cross border e-commerce retailer, Kaola.

Primary Industries and Trade and Industry Minister, Niall Blair, visited the former NSW Exporter of the Year recently following his return from a successful trade mission to China earlier this month. Mr Blair said it was great to see a successful NSW exporter like MSM Milling taking advantage of new opportunities in its overseas markets.

“Recently, MSM participated in the world’s largest online shopping event, Singles Day, achieving in excess of a 3000 per cent increase on their sales of the previous year,” Mr Blair said.

“E-commerce is changing the way NSW producers can get their products to the world. It’s proof that Chinese consumers can’t get enough of our quality, sustainable products and we are more than happy to deliver the best.”

During his visit to Shanghai, Mr Blair was impressed by the potential for NSW companies to sell their top quality products through e-commerce platforms into a massive, expanding market of Chinese consumers.

Mr Blair toured the oilseed plant to witness new season canola seed being delivered, pressed and packed into value added oil products.



The 100 per cent family-owned business has been exporting to bulk, food service and more recently, retail customers throughout 15 international markets for 12 years.

MSM Milling director, Peter Mac Smith, said the company chose e-commerce as a means of directly reaching consumers who use online shopping to source quality imported food products for their families.

“Chinese consumers trust e-commerce platforms to sell verified, safe and healthy products like our wholly Australian made auzure canola oil,” Mr Mac Smith said.

“The sheer reach of platforms like Kaola ensures Chinese consumers will have our product within hours of placing their order online.”

During the western tour, Mr Blair announced funding of more than $1 million to upgrade the entomology and plant pathology collections in Orange.