Feeders feast on outstanding Hamilton quality Dunkeld Pastoral Company livestock manager, Glenn White sold 300-plus Angus and Black baldy steers, , many of them to repeat buyers.

JM Ellis & Co selling team, with auctioneer Jack Hickey, sold the opening yard, 532kg at 299c/kg.

Rob Lawrance sold Angus-Hereford steers and heifers from his Cavendish property, Banool.

LMB Linke team with auctioneer Bernie Grant in control.

Aaron Malseed and Ashley Crow over saw the selling business for Elders

Ken Davis and Peter Robertson dispersed the Condah Hill 7-8 year-old Angus cows with calves at foot.

Don Bowman, Elders Korumburra and Michael Kerr, Kerr Livestock bid head-to-head for Hereford grown steers to finish on grass.

John Hommelhoff, Lake Mundy purchased two D-Boubles of Angus steers while Ron Summerville, JBS Australia looked on.

Teys Jindalee buyer, Barry Wilson, was the volume buyer at the sale

Colac agent, Phil Douglas, Charles Stewart Dove purchased Angus heifers to join in the new year.

Auctioneer Bernie Grant waits for bid to flow while selling the Condah Hills Angus cows and calves. Tweet Facebook of

Feedlot buyers from New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria feasted on an outstanding yarding of high quality spring-drop steers and heifers during a special sale at Hamilton on Thursday.



Pushed on the top end of sales by a South Gippsland bullock finisher the strong feeder contingent coughed up an average of 290 to 300c/kg liveweight for the heaviest steers weighed beyond 500kg, and up to 315c/kg for the pick of EU-accredited light lots.



Teys Jindalee feedlot was the major volume buyer on day, along with Ravensworth and Princes Royal while an Elders Korumburra order made the running on the heavier end – front lane cattle, and Elders Mt Gambier, SA on the vendor bred middle weights.



Other restocker orders from Albury, Casterton, Penola, Colac and Coonamble also had an influence on the overall result.



Auctioneer Bernie Grant, LMB Linke said results achieved exceeded the expectations of agents and their vendor clients.



The Hamilton area, he said, has been favored by wonderful season and the buyers that wanted cattle in numbers had a terrific choice of both Angus and Hereford lots presented in large well-prepared lines.



The heifer market, which also offered plenty of weight, once again found strong support from feeder interests. Prices paid ranged mostly from 250 to 270c/kg with plenty of sales exceeding the $1000 a head mark and topping at $1363 a head.



A selection of joined and calved females concluded the 2233-head sale on a more sober note.

A herd dispersal of Angus and Red Angus, PTIC to calve in March/April were all cleared to a processor buyer at $950 to $1070 a head. While a part dispersal of the Condah Hills Angus herd, 7-8 year-olds, with 2 to 4 month-old Angus calves at foot, Pathfinder and Te Mania-blood, made $1225 to $1530 a head.



These were all absorbed by local graziers, with an abundance of feed, at prices considered around split value rates.



SUMMARY:



Steers:450-540kg $1200-$1626, average 295c/kg; 360-450kg $965-$1306, av 304c/kg; 280-360kg $790-$1130, av 296c/kg.



Heifers: 450-540kg $1182-$1363, av 255c/kg; 360-450kg $1010-$1137, av 268c/kg; 280-360kg $780-$962, av 260c/kg.

