MURRAY and Janelle Anderson’s Theodore property Lucknow has sold at a Hourn and Bishop Qld auction for $3.975 million.

The buyers were buyers were near neighbours Alan and Natalie Goodland, Clare, Theodore.

Located 14km south east of Theodore on the Cracow Road, Lucknow covers 1764 hectares (4359 acres) in three freehold titles.



The sale price is equal to about $2253/ha ($912/acre).

The property features predominately red soils with areas of silver leaf iron bark on the duplex soils. There are also fertile cooliabah flood plains with ti tree clumps inhabiting the gully areas. Velpar timber control has been completed over the majority of the property.

Lucknow carries a good body of buffel, black spear grass and kangaroo grass.

Lucknow carries a good body of buffel, black spear grass and kangaroo grass. It is fenced in to 12 main paddocks and has a laneway system which runs the length of the property. The property has four bores and two dams.



The three bedroom home is described as being in good shape. Other improvements include a large set of cattle yards, a steel shed currently used to store hay, cotton seed and equipment.

The marketing of Lucknow was handled by Gary Bishop and Brad Hanson from Hourn and Bishop Qld, Moura.

RELATED STORY: ‘Noosa’s Yalanga on the market’.

RELATED STORY: ‘Wandoan: Pony Plains offered with gas income’.

RELATED STORY: ‘Northern Qld rural property shortage creating opportunities’.

RELATED STORY: ‘Eulo's Mooning makes $2.25 million’.

The story Lucknow makes $3.975m first appeared on Queensland Country Life.