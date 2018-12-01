NOOSA hinterland property Omaroo remains on the market after being put to auction by Ray White Rural on Friday.

Located at Kin Kin, about 30 minutes from Noosa, the lush 76 hectare (188 acres) freehold property features fertile grazing land.



Omaroo is mostly cleared with good quality scrub soils and improved pastures, ideal for cattle fattening.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Omaroo.

The property offers absolute privacy and has level house sites with great views over the Noosa hinterland and the surrounding areas.



The carrying capacity is described as being about 50 breeders or 80 backgrounders.



The property is well watered by four spring fed dams, which also have good catchment areas. The average annual rainfall is recognised as 1450mm, meaning dry spells are few and far between.

Omaroo has a telecommunications tower located on the top of the property generates additional income. There is also a logging permit in place.



Contact Jason Mattiazzi, 0419 650 343, Ray White Rural.

The story Kin Kin property remains on the market | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.