Chankly Bore generates plenty of interest | Video

SUNSHINE Coast lifestyle property Chankly Bore continues to generate plenty of attention after being auctioned by Ray White Rural.

Located on Croziers Road at Pinbarren near Pomona, the 28 hectare (69 acre) property has gentle undulations across a virtually flat property.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Chankly Bore.

The north east facing brick home features four bedrooms and a study. The open plan living and kitchen has views across the property and the pool.

The pastures are described as being in good order. In summer, the cattle retreat to the remnant native trees around the running creek.



Chankly Bore is said to have carried up to 50 steers and three horses.

The property has carried up to 50 steers and three horses and is described as a safe breeding block for 30 cows and progeny.

The property has soft clear creek water and water holes for swimming in Six Mile Creek.

Contact Jason Mattiazzi, 0419 650 343, or Peter Douglas, 0407 172 101, Ray White Rural.

