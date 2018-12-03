Alfa's Irrigation Farm sold after auction

ALFA's Irrigation Farm at Chinchilla has sold after auction, after it was initially passed in for $1.7 million.

Marketing agent Warren Barker, Landmark Harcourts, reported the farm sold for a higher figure within hours of the auction. Three of the five registered bidders were active at the auction.

Located 4km from Chinchilla and only 500m from the rural residential area of town, the 52 hectare (129 acre) property has a frontage to the Condamine River.

Improvements include sheds and living quarters.

Alfa's Irrigation Farm has an annual water allocation of 252 megalitres from the Condamine River plus a 40ML water harvesting allocation. The property also has a CSG Water Supply Agreement averaging of about 11ML a month.



The country is described as gently undulating with excellent drainage. The heavy brown loam soils very suitable for growing a variety of crops, especially lucerne. There are 40ha under two centre pivot irrigators.

Improvements include a large shed with concrete walls incorporating two hay sheds, a machinery/hay shed, workshop, and portable living quarters.

