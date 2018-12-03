Lumeah sold at auction | Video

COONABARABRAN, NSW, property Lumeah sold under the hammer for $1.5 million at a Ray White Rural auction on Friday.

The sale price is equal to about $1231/ha ($498/acre). Three parties registered to bid at the auction.

Located 40km south west of Coonabarabran, about 1200ha of the 1219ha (3010 acres) property has been improved with fertiliser and seed. The clover country is watered by springs and dams.

The carrying capacity is estimated to be 5200 dry sheep equivalents.

Improvements include a four bedroom home.

Improvements include a four bedroom home, new sheep yards and an opportunity feed lot area. Some 30km has hinge joint fencing has been done in the past five years.

The marketing of Lumeah was handled by Chris Korff from Ray White Rural Coonabarabran.

Lumeah has new sheep yards and an opportunity feed lot area.

