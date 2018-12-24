‘Pee-noh gree’ if you please

Aussie love a drop of red, or white, or both with their festive celebrations.

But chances are your pronunciation of your favourite drop is a little off, despite your love for it, or so says research from Babbel, a language learning app.



Sommelier Rochelle Godwin and Babbel teamed up to explore some of the most mispronounced wines.

“Being a sommelier is as much about teaching people about wines as it is about serving it. Aussies have a great palette and discerning tastes when it comes to wine, but sometimes our pronunciations leave a lot to be desired,” Godwin said.

So here’s a look at some of the most mispronounced wines, so that next time you dine out, there’s no need to point at a name on the wine list.

Pinot Gris (pee-noh gree)

Pinot Gris is one of the most popular white wines of Australia, not to be mistaken for its cousin, Pinot Grigio (pee-noh GREE-jo). They both use the same grape variety and have similar aromas and flavours but ‘Gris’ is the French variety and ‘Grigio’ is the Italian version.

Tempranillo (tem-prah-NEE-yoh)

This full bodied Spanish red improves with age. When young, it has fresh and fruity characteristics. With oak and age, you’ll find more of the deep, tobacco, and leather flavours that serious wine fans crave.

Semillon (SEM-eh-lon)

This all-rounder is enjoyable throughout the year due to its ability to pair with almost anything. It’s the perfect accompaniment for prawns on the barbie.

Gewürztraminer (geh-VAIRTZ-trah-mee-ner)

Don’t be afraid to wrap your mouth around this aromatic white wine - and its pronunciation. Fermented in cool climates, Gewürztraminer is best paired with dishes carrying a little heat, spice or zest.

Rioja (ree-och-ar)

Flying under the radar, this wine is one of the best Spain has to offer, while also being easy on the wallet. Just remember, this style of wine is separated into four classifications - Rioja, Crianza, Reserva, Gran Reserva - depending on the amount of time the wine spends in oak.

Beaujolais (boh-jhoe-lay)

Lower in alcohol than other reds, this light bodied wine is a perfect match for your Christmas turkey, ham, or pork.

Chablis (shah-blee)

Unlike other Chardonnay wines, Chablis rarely uses oak-aging, resulting in a very different style and taste profile.

Riesling (REESE-ling)

Riesling’s strong character keeps its flavour intact. It can even outdo spicy dishes with dominant flavours. This is why it is best paired with Thai food.