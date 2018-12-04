NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the South Burnett property Gordongrove, which was passed in for $1.2 million at an auction in Toowoomba today.

Marketing agent David Benham, McGrath, said two parties had registered to bid and negotiations were continuing with multiple parties.

Located at Gordonbrook, 22km north west of Kingaroy, the 317 hectare (783 acre) property is described as a versatile cattle or mixed farming operation.

Gordonbrook has been run as a Wagyu and Wagyu-cross breeding operation. There are 17 main paddocks with permanent electric fencing.

The well improved property Gordongrove covers 317 hectares.

Large areas of the forest and scrub soils have been farmed and contoured in the past, but are now under pasture.



Water is a feature of the property with the Stuart River forming the northern boundary. There is also a double frontage to Reedy Creek as well as seven dams. A 36 megalitre irrigation licence is in place.

Improvements include a modern four bedroom homestead, sheds, steel cattle yards with vet crush and scales, and a second set of loading yards adjacent to bitumen road.

Contact David Benham, 0428 299 310, McGrath.

The story Gordongrove negotiations continue first appeared on Queensland Country Life.