KURRALINDEN, a 377 hectare (931 acre) irrigation property located on the Condamine River in a tightly held pocket near Cecil Plains, is on the market.

To be sold through an expressions of interest process through Webster Cavanagh, the property is described as having some of the best and most consistent self mulching soil in Australia.

Kurralinden features multiple water sources, totaling 1084 megalitres. These include:

- 434ML of medium priority upper Condamine water supply allocation.

- 190ML of ‘risk A’ upper Condamine water supply allocation.

Kurralinden covers 377 hectares on the Condamine River in a tightly held pocket near Cecil Plains

- 50ML with a volumetric limit 410ML water harvesting from North Branch.

- A 50ML Condamine alluvial licence.

- A 350ML ring tank equipped with a 15 inch lift pump and 100kw motor.

The property has 11 irrigation fields ranging from 12ha to 44ha.

Kurralinden is described as having some of the best and most consistent self mulching soil in Australia.

Kurralinden also has a modern, well appointed four bedroom, two bathroom homestead.

The original homestead burnt done in the 1990s and as a result a a spacious homestead with an open floor plan was built in its place.



CLICK HERE to view Kurralinden on Domain.com.au



The new homestead overlooks the north branch of the Condamine, but is positioned well out flood waters. The home has an open plan kitchen, dining lounge and study area as well as a separate area for a nursery/office off the master bedroom.

Other improvements include a machinery shed and workshop, as well as 260 tonnes of grain storage facilities. A 11kva solar system is also in place.

Expressions of interest close with Webster Cavanagh on December 14.

Contact Michael Tomlinson, 0428 545 396, or Andrew Webster, 0477 589 758, Webster Cavanagh.

The story Kurralinden offers irrigation opportunity first appeared on Queensland Country Life.