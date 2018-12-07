Agribusiness buzz in brief

Elders team shifting to Rural Bank

About 95 financial services staff working at Elders around Australia are to join Rural Bank’s ranks under the new nine-year distribution agreement.

The exclusive agreement, from March 4, maintains a partnership between the two for the past 20 years.

However, while the Elders, agri-finance staff will ultimately work as Rural Bank employees, they continue operating from Elders branches, maintaining their regional connections and handy proximity to customers.

Rural Bank customers will also still be able to bank through the 400 Elders branches, and Rural Bank and Bendigo Bank locations in regional Australia.



Rural Bank managing director, Alexandra Gartmann, said the new agreement leveraged each business’ respective strengths and connection to agriculture – Elders’ iconic brand and extensive branch footprint, and Rural Bank’s specialist agri-banking expertise.

Elders managing director, Mark Allison, believed the new agreement demonstrated a shared passion and confidence in agriculture.

Exporter mood strong

The latest DHL Export Barometer 2018 shows confidence among Australian exporters is at an all-time high – a new record since the study began in 2003.

E-commerce continued to dominate the agenda, with 61 per cent of respondents to the survey reporting favourable growth in export orders in this year, the highest record in a decade.

Three quarters also expected to increase international sales next year, a rise of 8pc from last year’s result.

Almost 80pc of exporters generated orders from online channels and half planned to expand to new markets by investing in online marketing, social media and extra workforce numbers

New Zealand remains the top export destination at 66pc (up from 61pc in 2017) while North America is second placed at 54pc (up 6pc), then mainland Europe (42pc).

James March from the Barossa Grape and Wine Association toasting the success of Australian wine with a Chinese customer in Shanghai

China’s wine thirst satisfied

Australian wine took centre stage in Shanghai last month with a record-breaking presence at ProWine China 2018, the leading international trade fair for wine and spirits.

Wine Australia’s largest-ever pavilion showcased Australia’s booming wine sector in what has become our biggest export market by value.

In the past year sales to China, Hong Kong and Macau have soared 55 per cent to be worth $1.1 billion and account for 40pc Australia’s total wine exports.

The Shanghai showcase was assisted by the Australian Government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package.

A record 47 exhibitors presented 90 wine brands – up from 40 brands in 2017 ­– from more than 20 wine regions across Australia, including Adelaide Hills, Barossa Valley, Beechworth, Clare Valley, Coonawarra, Eden Valley, Great Southern, Henty, Hunter Valley, Mornington Peninsula, Orange, Tasmania and the Yarra Valley.

Canberra dairy conference

Australia’s dairy industry is set to tackle some of the biggest issues facing the sector head-on at the Australian Dairy Conference (ADC) in Canberra from February 19 to 21.

A bold and strong agenda focusing on leadership, antibiotic use, bobby calves, genetics and dairy diet wars is set to bring contentious debate as the nation’s dairy industry equips itself to tackle issues trending into the future.

Registrations for ADC 2019 are open, with early bird rates offered for confirmed registrations by December 14.

For information visit www.australiandairyconference.com.au