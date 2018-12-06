A spectacular image captured from a drone on a Western Australian farm has claimed top honours in this year’s National Farmers' Federation (NFF) AgDay Photo Competition.

17-year-old Ellie Morris captured the image on her family’s farm at Perenjori, WA.

With more than 200 entries submitted via the AgDay website, the second annual AgDay Photo Competition successfully showcased the 2018 theme #GrowForGood.

WA drone shot wins AgDay Photo Competition Runner-up - Starting up the pump. Photographer: Sarah Cook

Runner-up - Changing the face of ag with solar irrigation. Photographer: Karin Stark

Runner-up - Keeping the sheep up. Photographer: Michelle Crossley

NFF President Fiona Simson said #GrowForGood was all about celebrating how agriculture makes the world a little better each year.

"Whether it be by feeding and clothing more people, caring for our environment, and strengthening our rural communities, Aussie farmers grow for good everyday.

"We put the call out far and wide for people to submit their best food, fibre and farming pics and we were not disappointed," Ms Simson said.

The sponsor of the second annual AgDay Photo Competition was Harvest Tyres, who generously provided a prize pool of $500 while the runners up receiving an AgDay Prize Pack.