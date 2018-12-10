Allandale sold for $1.215m | Video

INNER Darling Downs property Allandale has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $1.215 million.

Located at Nobby, about 30km south of Toowoomba, the 81 hectare (201 acres) freehold was marketed as an ideal family or retirement property given its location and proximity to amenities.

Allandale’s volcanic red, dark brown and black soils are suitable for farming. Lucerne has been successfully grown in the past.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Allandale.

The property is also well fenced for cattle. There are two sets of cattle yards, two loading ramps, and a vet crush.

Allandale has horse facilities including a shed fitted with seven large stables and a tack room, a six horse horse walker, and day yards. There is also a stallion paddock, laneways and holding paddocks.

Infrastructure includes a ​large, three bedroom brick homestead, four bay garage, workshop, machinery shed, drive through high shed, hay shed,

The marketing of Allandale was handled by Jez McNamara and Peter Lane from Ray White Rural.

