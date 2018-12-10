Middle Ridge sold at auction | Video

MIKE and Robyn Condon’s Glen Innes lifestyle property Middle Ridge has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $810,000.



The surprisingly secluded 23 hectare (58 acre) property is located 6km from Glen Innes.

Marketing agent Geoff Hayes, Ray White Rural, said six parties had registered to bid at the auction.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Middle Ridge.

Middle Ridge features a four bedrooms, two bathroom home with a double lockup garage and two carports.

The well designed home was built in 2000 and set in established gardens.

Improvements include a lockup shed with a concrete floor plus cattle yards.

Middle Ridge also has a excellent super history. The property has traditionally fattened 20 to 30 yearling cattle each year.



