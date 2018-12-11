Boree Creek lady remembered for a lifetime of giving back

MEMBERS of the Riverina community and beyond have celebrated the life of Boree Creek’s Ruth Margaret Teasdale.

Mrs Teasdale died in October after a short illness.

She was born on 17th December 1922 only daughter and third child of six to Joseph and Phyllis Hopwood of “Woodlands,” Boree Creek. She attended Wagga High before beginning nursing training at Royal Melbourne Hospital in 1941, then at Royal Women’s Hospital to qualify as a midwife.



She later returned to Lockhart District Hospital where she worked until 1947 when she married Richard Teasdale. The couple settled at "Kenrick," Boree Creek where they had six children; Jack, Helen, Margaret, Geoffrey, Ann and Patricia.

Mrs Teasdale was heavily involved in the local community and held roles within the church, Red Cross and local school. She was also a founding member of the Boree Creek Country Women’s Association (CWA) branch.

Over the years she held every office at branch level and took on many group level positions. She was also a state executive representative and was awarded Life membership of CWA in 1988. She also followed her mother in being appointed the Sturt Group Patron.

After the death of her husband she eventually moved to Narrandera and became involved with Narrandera CWA where she continued her service.

She was also a keen contributor at local shows and was known for her exhibits.

In 2001 she was honoured with being a "People Scape" Subject which was a display at the Parliament House in Canberra as part of Australia's Celebration of Centenary of Federation.



Ruth Margaret Teasdale

In 2004 she was also honoured with the Order of Australia for Services to CWA and the Anglican Church.



She also joined St Thomas Anglican Church Narrandera and held various positions of service. Her whole life was in one of dedication to helping others.

She is survived by Jack, Helen, Margaret, Ann and Patricia, 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grand children and one brother Harry Hopwood.



The story Boree Creek lady remembered for a lifetime of giving back first appeared on Eastern Riverina Chronicle.