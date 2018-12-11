Mountain View asking $995,000 | Video

THE 54 hectare (134 acre) Cambooya property Mountain View has been listed with Ray White Rural for $995,000.

Located on Watts Siding Road and adjacent Emu Creek, the property is described as natural level heavy self mulching black soils running through to gentle sloping.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Mountain View.

Mountain View has 51ha of cultivation, all of which can be watered. There is 31ha of Panorama millet, which was planted in late October, included in sale.

There is 5ha of improved pastures including tropical grass, lucerne, and chicory.

Mountain View has a 43 megalitre water licence supplied by two bores. Both bores are interconnected, servicing 15 hydrants.

Mountain View at Cambooya covers 54 hectares and has 51ha of irrigated cultivation.

Improvements include a comfortable four bedroom brick veneer residence with views from an outdoor covered area. Other improvements include a double carport, shed, machinery/workshop/packing shed, elevated storage shed, machinery/hay shed, and 122 tonnes of silo storage.

Marketing agent James Croft, said Mountain View was a highly productive versatile property, great location, great water, great silos, grow anything you want.



The story Mountain View asking $995,000 first appeared on Queensland Country Life.