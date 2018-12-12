Demand pulls up in Xmas rush

Major indicators would suggest that the pre-Christmas supply chains to the major processors at chock-a-block.



Comments from agents this week report the opportunity to lock in a kill slot for a December delivery has gone, with mid-January being touted the earliest spots presenting for cattle.



The main cow, heavy steer and feeders indicators all reflected this lack of interest in physical markets dropping 15c, 17c and 8c/kg lwt respectively while trade demand, which is more hand-to-mouth, saw indicators hold firm to 3c/kg easier.



Lamb market signals were similar. Export plants are mostly fully booked until early January but trader wholesalers, reliant on fresh quality, could find kill spots for the holiday period.



