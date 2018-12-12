Focus is on new industries at Wagga meeting

NEW and emerging industries in the rural sector are attracting research and development attention.

And it appears that almost no enterprise is off limits. Think of camel milk, or pomegranates. These commodities are part of the agricultural industry too.

This week a panel was appointed to support the establishment of some of these industries.

We’ve set an ambitious goal of identifying and supporting the emergence of agricultural industries that can reach or exceed a $10 million per annum threshold in the next five years. - John Harvey

A total of 10 leaders were appointed to the newly-established AgriFutures™ Emerging Industries Program Advisory Panel following a nation-wide search which resulted in more than 110 applications.

AgriFutures Australia managing director, John Harvey, said the new advisory panel is an exciting development for the organisation and has been formed to identify and support the development of new and emerging rural industries.

“The AgriFutures™ Emerging Industries Program Advisory Panel will offer a wealth of advice, insights and perspectives on the future of our new rural industries – industries that are tipped to be the ‘next big thing’,” he said.

“We’ve set an ambitious goal of identifying and supporting the emergence of agricultural industries that can reach or exceed a $10 million per annum threshold in the next five years,” he said.



The panel will be key to guiding investment decisions and encouraging people developing these industries to ensure their future sustainability and profitability.

Gathering for the first time this week in Wagga the first advisory panel meeting was an opportunity for the members to meet and understand the new AgriFutures™ Emerging Industries direction.

Newly appointed panel chairman Brian Ruddle, founder of Impact Innovation Group, said the panel is a creative, open minded team who will make a valuable contribution to the future of Australian agriculture.

“Supporting emerging industries, such as hemp, marron, camel milk and pomegranates, to realise their full potential is an exciting prospect. It’s industries such as these that can drive the future prosperity of Australian agriculture,” said Mr Ruddle.

The story Focus is on new industries at Wagga meeting first appeared on The Rural.