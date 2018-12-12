LambEx announces location, chair for 2020 conference

Australia’s premier sheep and wool conference LambEx is bound for Melbourne in 2020 and will be chaired by experienced farmer and agribusiness professional Georgina Gubbins.

In making the announcement on behalf of the LambEx Executive Committee, 2018 Conference Chair Bindi Murray says the Melbourne location will take advantage of a great opportunity to bring the sheep production industry to one of Australia’s largest metropolitan consumer bases.

“I’m pleased to be handing over the LambEx baton to another great sheep producing state and passionate sheep farmer in Georgina,” Ms Murray said.



“The team that brought together the 2018 event certainly wishes Victoria all the best as the planning starts.

“I would also like to thank the teams from Geelong and Hobart for putting in two very well supported bids and backing LambEx.”

Ms Gubbins says it is the first time the event will be held in Melbourne but the second time for Victoria, which successfully hosted the 2012 conference in Bendigo.

“Work will start in earnest on conference development in the new year but at this stage, the event is likely to be held in late June and the search for a suitable venue has started,” Ms Gubbins said.

“The Best Wool Best Lamb team at Agriculture Victoria are supporting us as we bring LambEx to Victoria and they have kindly offered to merge their annual conference with LambEx in 2020 so it’s going to be a great opportunity for local producers.

“We’re very much looking forward to showcasing the Victorian sheep industry to our interstate and international visitors too and hope to be able to roll out many of the features which LambEx is known for across the nation.”