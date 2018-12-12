STANDOUT Southbrook property Cowarrie has sold for $3.9 million at a Colliers International auction in Brisbane this morning.



Bidding on the exceptional 519 hectare (1283 acre) property opened on a auctioneer’s bid of $3.3m with 18 additional bids received to close out the auction.

The sale price is equal to about $7514/ha ($3040/acre), exceeding pre-auction expectations.

Cowarrie was offered by the Staines family and sold to an undisclosed bidder operating by telephone.

Located on the Southbrook/Felton Road 40km from Toowoomba, Cowarrie is described as ideal for grazing or farming with its soft alluvial flats and sloping cultivation soils.

The property has excellent ex-cultivation black soils and improved pastures that provide high quality production for grazing or farming.



During the last 16 years the owner has been meticulous at creating a high protein, rich self-mulching soil supporting a wide range of pasture species including bambatsi, premium digiteria, progardes, medics, bluegrass, and stylos.

Cowarrie is described as an exceptional 519 hectare property ideal for grazing or farming.

Land types comprise of 364ha of ex-cultivation, 89ha of shaded and grassed coolibah grazing hills, 49ha of alluvial creek flats and 17ha of waterways and planted trees.

Cowarrie has a 61 megalitre water licence, three equipped bores plus a double frontage to the spring fed/running Hodgson Creek.



The homestead has sweeping views of the Felton and Cambooya Valleys.

The property features an historic four bedroom Queenslander set in a lush garden with a tennis court. There are also sweeping views of the Felton and Cambooya Valleys.



There is a three bedroom cottage, three large sheds, and seven silos. The mostly steel cattle yards have a crush, loading ramp and undercover work area.

Water is a feature of Cowarrie.

Cowarrie is in seven freehold titles ranging from 8094m2 to 223ha.



The buyer has the opportunity to immediately place 400 head of adult equivalent cattle on the property.



The marketing of Cowarrie was handled by Ben Forrest from Colliers International.

