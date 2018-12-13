The Homestead under offer

THE White family’s Surat property The Homestead is under offer after being put to auction on Wednesday.

The 10,695 hectare (26,428 acre) property was passed in on a bid from the floor for $3.8 million.

However, a higher offer is understood to have been made after the auction.

Bidding opened from the floor at $3.5 million. Three parties registered to bid on The Homestead following nine inspections.

Described as a breeding and backgrounding operation, the property is estimated to run 900 adult equivalents. Some 6880ha has been developed.



The Homestead is located 61km south of Surat. It has predominantly deep, red loam soils. Timbers include kurrajong, box, wilga, sandalwood and ironbark.

Some 6880ha of The Homestead has been developed.

Improvements include two homes, a machinery shed, stables, and two sets of yards.

John Sims from Ruralco Property GDL Real Estate and Glen Nielsen from Surat Ag handled the marketing of The Homestead.

