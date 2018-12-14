THE Neill family’s quality Surat property Riverslea was passed in for $6 million at a Ray White Rural auction in Brisbane today



Neill family’s other property scheduled for sale today, Miramar, was sold for an undisclosed price prior to the auction.

Riverslea covers 4462ha (11,025 acres) of country 50km south west of Surat.

The freehold property is described as having an excellent balance of heavy black soil River flats & lighter loamier soils.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Riverslea.

Riverslea has 3642ha of cultivation suitable for both grain and fodder crops. Some 115ha has been planted to forage sorghum.

Riverslea’s water is supplied from holes in the Balonne River and two artesian bores.

Improvements include a three bedroom home, five bedroom staff quarters, steel machinery shed and a car shed.

Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, or Mark Schwerin, 0488 735 896, Ray White Rural.



The story Riverslea passed in for $6m first appeared on Queensland Country Life.