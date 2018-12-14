Fassifern passed in for $850,000 | Video

THE 38 hectare (94 acre) Scenic Rim lifestyle property Fassifern was passed in for $850,000 at a Ray White Rural auction in Brisbane today.



Set high on a hill at Obum Obum, the homestead is engulfed by the spectacular views from Mount Walker and Mount Edwards and across Fassifern Valley and and the lights of Kalbar in the evening.



The homestead provides both expansive and intimate views. Watch the tractors ploughing below or the irrigators running through to the ranges and escarpments of the border ranges through to Cunninghams Gap and beyond the horizons.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Fassifern.

The air conditioned homestead has an open-plan layout for the lounge, dining and kitchen. This area, as well as the master bedroom all open onto wide verandahs for your enjoyment. The other bedrooms are serviced by there own bathroom and open both ways to enjoy a breeze and light. There is also a studio separate from the house.

The flat to softly undulating house paddock are low maintenance, yet an impressive mix of lawns and trees and gardens that blend into the environment around the home.

The air conditioned homestead has an open-plan layout for the lounge, dining and kitchen.

An organic vegetable garden and orchard which has a variety of common and exotic fruit trees. The chickens have the run of a coop or can roam around the entire house paddock.

There are also four 22,500 litre tanks connected to supply the house. Water for stock is supplied by three dams.

The property boasts an 18x8m storage/machinery shed with a skillon either end.

The current owners have the country leased out to the same party for many years who has had cattle on the property. This has allowed the owners to enjoy the homestead plateau without the work of the property.

The homestead is engulfed by the spectacular views from Mount Walker and Mount Edwards and across Fassifern Valley.

Marketing agent Peter Douglas said Fassifern was an easy drive from Brisbane, Ipswich or Boonah.



“This is an opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the Scenic Rim in truly stylish surrounds,” Mr Douglas said.

“The owners have held the property for over 20 years and are only selling as they have relocated to Brisbane. Fassifern represents an opportunity to buy a very good, private oasis in the scenic rim as a home a weekender or a family retreat.”

Contact Peter Douglas, 0407 172 101, or Rob Wildermuth, 0428 222 687, Ray White Rural.

The story Fassifern passed in for $850,000 | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.