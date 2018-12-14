Claremont makes $2.65m

ADJOINING neighbour Greg Gallagher has bought the Glen Innes property Claremont for $2.65 million.

Offered by Chris Cuthbert, the 743 hectare (1836 acre) property is located 15 minutes from Glen Innes.

The sale price is equal to about $3567/ha ($1443/acre).

Claremont has productive basalt and granite soils. The open basalt plateau and rolling hills offered sheltered grazing with room for further development.

The property features a superb three bedroom home with outstanding views of the New England eastern fall.

The average annual rainfall is 1000mm. The majority of the 22 dams and Oaky creek are spring fed.

The marketing of Claremont was handled by Geoff Hayes from Ray White Rural Glen Innes.



