Nuffield Brazil focused on building capacity

Brazilian farmers produce about nine per cent of the world’s food, an astonishing achievement given the country was a net importer in the 1950s.

As the Nuffield Brazil, vice chair and executive officer, Sally Thomson said Brazil had experienced massive changes in its farming systems, particularly over the last 20 years.



Sally Thomson with a native of the Brazilian Cerrado, or savannah.

“Brazil has grown quickly and there has and still needs to be a big focus on building human capital, their skills, knowledge and motivation,” she said.

“What Nuffield brings to Brazil is an opportunity to build social capital in the form of trust, collaboration and synergies.”

Ms Thomson said her work with Nuffield began as a volunteer hosting scholars in Brazil.

“I realised real value would be achieved if Brazil could participate in the Nuffield program instead of just receiving people,” she said.

Ms Thomson said Brazil now produces two to three Nuffield scholars a year and has a network of 35 members.

“I also organise custom farming tours through Brazil, and find it a great way to work through the many misconceptions about Brazil,” she said.

“We are a fast-changing economy and now key global food player, despite only 5pc of the population speaking English and the many trade barriers and internal bureaucracy.



“Brazilians generally are very engaged in learning and with the outside world.”

Prior to moving to a dairy farm in Brazil, Ms Thomson worked for organisations such as the Grains Research Development Corporation on extension and capacity building projects.



“I am really doing an extension of the community and industry development work that I was doing in Australia,” she said.

