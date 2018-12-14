Omaroo asking $1.825 million

APPEALING 196 hectare (483 acre) Darling Downs property Omaroo has been listed for sale at $1.825 million after being put to auction today.



Located 8km from Pittsworth and offered in two freehold titles, the country consists of 130ha of choice black to chocolate soil flats and contoured slopes, which is used for cultivation. The balance is shaded basalt grazing country. About 25ha was recently planted with forage sorghum.

Improvements include a modern four bedroom brick home with new kitchen and ensuite. In addition there is a new five bay Colorbond shed with one bay lock up workshop, a large machinery shed and hay shed and four 80 tonne grain silos.

Omaroo has two stock bores, one electric and one with windmill, which pumps to a large concrete tank and reticulated to house and stock troughs. There is a substantial set of steel yards with vet crush. The property is described as easy to muster with a central laneway system bringing cattle back to the yards.

Marketing agent Matt Cleary, Ray White Rural, said Omaroo was well located, close to Pittsworth and a half hour drive to Toowoomba.



“The home and improvements are perfectly positioned on an elevated rise overlooking the farm,” Mr Cleary said. “The owner has indicated he would like the sale of Omaroo wrapped up by Christmas.”



