Barcaldine property Garches sold

JAMES and Sue Walker’s 7533ha (18,606 acre) property Garches, has sold for $2.85 million.



Marketed through an expressions of interest process by Wally Cooper from RPL - Rural Property Livestock, the sale price is equal to about $378/ha ($153/acre).



The property is located 32km west of Barcaldine and 63km east of Longreach.

Historically, Garches has run the Walker family’s high quality Santa Gertrudis females carrying progeny through to weaners, which were regular toppers of the Roma store sale.

Garches has an estimated carrying capacity of 800 breeders plus progeny to weaning.

The property is also said to suit a backgrounding or fattening operation.

There is a good balance of bauhinia and gidyea downs country with curly Mitchel and buffel grasses in season.

Garches is also interspersed with a number of creeks.

Water is reticulated from a bore as part of the GABSI scheme to 10 tanks, four turkey nests and 16 troughs. There are also four dams.

The property is fenced in to eight main paddocks and three holding paddocks linking to a steel yards able to handle 800 head.

