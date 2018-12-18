Condamine Gems to be auctioned

OFFERED by David Campbell, the properties Wongalea, Ramona and Topwater are ideally located in the tightly held Condamine district.



On offer are 5842 hectares (14,436 acres) of prime deep soil brigalow/belah country combined with an area of lighter quick responding soils, delivering superb grazing and cropping potential in a highly sought agricultural region. Gas also provides solid, long term returns.

Combined, these Condamine gems have the capacity of running more than 2000 backgrounding cattle, lot feeding 1000 cattle and have 328ha of brigalow/belah cultivation country.



The properties are in close proximity, with a laneway linking Ramona and Topwater.

Condamine Gems will be auctioned by Kevin Graham Consulting in Toowoomba on February 14.



Wongalea was bought by the Campbell family in 1965. The 1130ha farm and feedlot is a solid investment producing both grain and cattle, with value adding through the feedlot.

Its access to major all-weather roads also makes it suitable for stud breeders looking to prepare sale cattle and have the ability to transport cattle to all points of the state.

Ramona has an abundant supply of water, deep fertile soils, location and good access.

In 1982 a large-scale development program was started on the 2019ha property, seeing the country transformed into a highly productive beef operation.

The deep fertile soils of Ramona will allow at least 80 per cent of the property to be returned to cultivation. The depth of the soil would allow laser leveling, turning it into first class cropping land to produce prime hard wheat as well as growing oats and other summer forage crops.



Topwater covers 2692ha and has a wonderful balance of soil types ranging from heavy brigalow/belah and lighter, quick responding soils.

Topwater is considered a safe, reliable property.



Records show an average of 625mm of rain a year, growing good stands of improved pastures and sweet native grasses along with winter herbage.



Topwater was bought by the Campbell family in 1975 and developed hand-in-hand with the other properties to provide a vital cog in the family beef production operation.

Contact Kevin Graham, 0418 411 351, Kevin Graham Consulting.

