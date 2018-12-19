$30 million investment at Junee abattoir

Junee Prime Lamb will invest $30 million at its Junee Abattoir, after striking a 10-year supply agreement with Woolworths.

The Junee abattoir processes around 10,000 lambs a week for Woolworths and provides employment for 210 workers.

The facility also supports hundreds of lamb producers spanning from Griffith to Forbes, Cootamundra and Wagga Wagga.

The planned upgrades are estimated to create a further 90 full time jobs at the Junee abattoir, if volumes increase in line with forecasts.

Junee abattoir director Heath Newton said his group was proud to be investing in the abattoir’s future and creating jobs in the Riverina.

“We’re upgrading our animal shelters, processing floor and cold storage, as well as building new freezing capability to ramp up our export business,” Mr Newton said.

“These are big and ambitious investments, but we have the confidence to make them because of our long-term supply agreement with Woolworths.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Riverina MP Michael McCormack welcomed the development and the commercial investment, in the Riverina.

“It’s great to see this terrific investment by award-winning Junee Prime Lamb made possible by it consistently providing Woolworths with high-quality meat sourced from farms throughout the Riverina and Central West,” Mr McCormack said.

“The new supply agreement will create local jobs for local people not only during the meat works upgrade but also for years to come for meat workers and other staff at Junee Prime Lamb.

“The money pumped into Junee businesses from up to 90 new pay packets will be a huge boost to local businesses and will flow right through town to benefit schools, the local swimming pool, sports clubs and many other organisations and groups.

“It’s a real shot in the arm for the Junee community and just shows our local rural producers and businesses can compete on the national stage.”

Woolworths senior lamb livestock buyer, David Hudson, said Junee Prime Lamb are brilliant business partners who produce top quality fresh lamb for consumers.

“Since 2016 they’ve significantly increased their production capability and now supply up to a third of our fresh lamb on the eastern seaboard,” Mr Hudson said.

“They have a real appetite for growth and willingness to invest in their business in support of our partnership.

“We’re exited about the transformation plans at Junee and what it will unlock for our mutual customers.”

Junee Prime Lamb was named Woolworths Meat and Livestock Supplier fo the Year earlier this month.