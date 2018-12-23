11 stocking fillers for farmers this Christmas

The silly season is well and truly upon us.

And with just a few days left until Christmas, here is a list of 11 things farmers will be hoping to find in their stockings this year.



Photo: Mark Jesser

1. 50 millimetres of rain

'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, the only sound was rain giving the paddocks a good douse.



2. A new water trough

One that’s guaranteed not to block on the first 40 degree day.

3. Bale-twine organiser

Something to store all of those handy bits for the frequent repair jobs on the farm.

4. Mobile phone reception

Forget about getting the latest mobile phone, just guarantee one that doesn’t drop out mid-conversation.

Photo: Peter Morris

5. Smart sheep

The perfect ‘smart’ device.

6. New wire strainers

Ones that don’t let go the minute you turn your back on them.

7. A reverse camera

To alert a farmer of an impending charge from a rogue ram.

8. Auto shower and bath cut off timer

For those visitors who don’t know what having a water tank in summer means.

9. Electric fence wire that glows when live



Particularly useful for those taking a paddock bathroom break.

10. An autonomous tractor

So farmers can just sit back and drink a beer on the porch.

11. A tropical holiday

But no rain here, please.

Do you have any suggestions? Let us know in the comments below.



