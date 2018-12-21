Flying Doctor is our most reputable charity

The Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) has once again been named Australia’s most reputable charity.

The annual Charity Reputation Index surveys Australians to measure the overall reputation of the country’s 40 largest charities and ranks them.



This is the eighth year of the Reputable Index and the eighth year the RFDS has ranked first. The consistency of this result highlights the strength of the emotional bond between Australians and the Flying Doctor.

The RFDS reputation score of 96.8 remains at the highest levels recorded by Reputation Institute for any organisation.



This achievement shows that the Flying Doctor still has the support and confidence of the Australian community as they continue to provide vital services and is just as important to the livelihood of Australians today, as it was when the first flight took off in 1928.

“It is a privilege to be once again be named Australia’s most reputable charity and it is an indication of the value, trust and respect that Australian’s hold for the Flying Doctor and its 90 years of service to people in the bush”, said Royal Flying Doctor CEO Dr Martin Laverty.

"To again be recognized as the Most Reputable Charity in Australia, is a fitting way to conclude the celebrations of the 90th year and great recognition of the value of the work of the RFDS to the Australian people."