The oyster’s you need on your platter this Christmas

It’s time to get those oysters shucked and ready for the Christmas platter and who better than Sydney Royal to make sure your oysters are the best Australia has to offer.

No one can deny summer is the calling for all seafood lovers and with the expertise behind them Sydney Royal has provided the perfect ‘Christmas’ list to ensure your oysters are top quality.

Each Summer, Australia’s top producers closely monitor their oyster racks and send their prized oysters to Sydney for the annual Sydney Royal Aquaculture competition.

Judged in one day, Sydney Royal Chair of Judges John Susman heads a panel of seafood experts who have the tough job of selecting the ‘best of the best’ to be awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals.



This year the Sydney Rock Oysters at the top of Sydney Royal’s ‘Nice’ list were:

Tathra Oysters

Tathra Oysters offer a taste of the South Coast and have been farmed on the Nelson Lakes since 1988. This year Tathra Oysters won Gold for Premium, Jewel, Supreme and Bistro Grade Sydney Rock Oysters at the 2018 Sydney Royal aquaculture competition. Tathra was also announced as a President’s Medal finalists, the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW’s most valued food and beverage award.

Wonboyn Oysters

Farmed on the Wonboyn Lake, on the Sapphire Coast, Wonboyn Oysters are the premium oysters of the North. Wonboyn Oysters won two Gold Medals for Rock Oysters Bistro and Wilderness Oysters at the 2018 Sydney Royal Aquaculture competition.

Doyle’s Oysters

One close to home, Doyle’s Oysters are a long-time favourite for Sydneysiders. Nestled in beautiful Watson’s Bay, Doyle’s Oysters continue to offer top of the line produce and this year was no different. Doyle’s Oysters was awarded a Gold Medal for their Sydney Rock Oysters at the 2018 Sydney Royal Aquaculture competition.