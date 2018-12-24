De Bortoli winery expansion into Rutherglen

Riverina-based De Bortoli Wines has bought the Rutherglen Estates vineyards, winery and tourism facility in Victoria’s North East.

The 185 hectare Rutherglen purchase from its Hong Kong owner, Eternity International Enterprise Holdings, complements the family’s existing premium Victorian vineyard holdings in the Yarra Valley, King Valley and Heathcote wine regions.

Rutherglen Estates also provides De Bortoli Wines with a third winemaking facility in addition to the business’ Riverina and Yarra Valley sites. The proximity to its Riverina operations was also an incentive to make the purchase.

Based on growing customer interest and strong sales forecasts, the De Bortoli family is confident that premium quality Victorian red wine with density, freshness and interest will increasingly be in high demand both domestically and internationally.

The family-owned De Bortoli wine business established in 1928 is currently managed by its third generation winemakers.

Production headquarters and packing facilities are located at Bilbul outside Griffith, where one of Australia’s most iconic and famous wines ‘Noble One’ is the premier brand.

As part of the business’ growth strategy and to leverage the premiumisation trend of Australian wine, most of De Bortoli Wines’ vineyard acquisition and expansion has been in the key winemaking regions of Victoria.

Heathcote and the North Eastern regions of Victoria are ideally suited to this type of wine, so the family has continued expanding the business into these areas with both the purchase of established vines as well as the planting of new vineyards.

It is estimated De Bortoli’s Victorian vineyards will produce in excess of seven million bottles of premium Victorian wine by 2025.

The Rutherglen operation, held by its previous investors for about five years, brings the De Bortoli family’s Victorian vineyard holdings to 820ha, including 700ha bearing fruit and a further 120ha in development.

The De Bortoli Wines’ focus in Heathcote and Rutherglen is to produce premium quality red wine predominantly from Shiraz and Grenache, but also with the varieties Tempranillo, Touriga and Durif that are ideal for these warmer climates.

The Rutherglen Estates acquisition will enable De Bortoli Wines to support similar wine styles internationally.

The family said it was continuing to look for other expansion opportunities.