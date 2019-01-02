Some 50,700 beef-bred weaners have been advertised for sale at nine market outlets across Victoria and South Australia in the 2019 Southern Beef weaner sales series that begins tomorrow, January 3rd.



The first and the largest of these sales, which should set the tone of those that follow, is an 8000-head yarding being offered at the NVLX Barnawartha under-cover complex near Wodonga.



This sale, which started at 9.00 am, is an Angus mixed-sex sale being conducted by Corcoran Parker, Elders and Paull & Scollard-Landmark.



In the state’s south, at 10 am, Colac combined agents with conduct their annual steer sale comprising 2500 head while across in the west at Naracoorte, SA at 12 noon, some 3500 beef mixed-sex weaners will go under the hammer.



On Friday, at 9.00 am, selling continues at NVLX Barnawartha as the independent agents groups offer its 3500 Angus weaners while WVLX Mortlake with 2500 weaners at 12.00 noon (noted the corrected time) and Yea at 10:30am with 3100 beef weaners will complete selling for the opening first-two days.



The action then heats up in the following week with sales on Monday at Colac, 9.00 am and Hamilton at 12.00 noon. Tuesday finds sales at Casterton, 9:00 am and Hamiilton, 12 noon, while Wednesday has sales being held Casterton 9:00 am, Hamilton at 12 noon and Euroa also at 12 noon.

Then on Thursday selling returns to Barnawartha, with markets also conducted at Pakenham (10:00 am) and Hamilton (12 noon). While Friday sees a further sale at Barnawartha, selling continues and concludes at Casterton and Hamilton and a further sales is scheduled for Yea.

All-in-all plenty of action and plenty of heat also tipped with temperatures for at least the next week expected in the 35 to 45-degree range which may take the edge of demand.

The story Beef weaner sales set to begin first appeared on Stock & Land.